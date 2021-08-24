NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) – A total of 42 Haitian nationals have been taken into custody after they came ashore near Crandon Park and Golf Course near Key Biscayne, according to officials.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials confirmed they are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection after a group of migrants came ashore at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Update: 42 Haitian nationals were taken into #BorderPatrol custody following the event this afternoon. The event is currently under investigation. The vessel involved will be seized. We appreciate all of the support from our partner agencies. #breakingnews #florida #haiti — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) August 24, 2021

U.S. Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin confirmed 23 migrants have been taken into custody as of 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., he said a total of 42 Haitian nationals have been taken into custody. He described the incident as “a maritime smuggling event.”

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce HD captured a Miami-Dade Police helicopter circling the area where the migrants arrived.

Cameras captured three handcuffed migrants speaking with a CBP officer alongside a roadway.

Some of the migrants have been transferred from a CBP vessel onto a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

Martin said the vessel involved in the incident will be seized.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.