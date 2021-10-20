MIAMI (WSVN) - A second trial is taking place against Robert Ribbs for the September 20, 2020 beating of an elderly man on the Miami Metromover.

His first trial ended in a mistrial.

Police said the attack happened on the ride between the Stephen P. Clark Center and the Omni Station near where Fernandez works.

Eduardo Fernandez, 73, testified in both cases with the beating that left him with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. His cheekbone was also embedded into his sinus cavity.

The defense is expected to cross examine Fernandez about his mental capacity.

Ribbs faces charges of strong arm robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 and older.

His sentencing will take place Dec. 1.

