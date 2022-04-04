HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming attack took place at a Davie veterinary clinic, after someone was caught on camera shooting and killing dog inside a kennel.

Surveillance video shows a dog inside a kennel outdoors, when an unknown man walks up to the cage and shoots the dog seven times.

This happened around 6 a.m. Friday at Aycock Veterinary Clinic near Sterling Road.

Sparks can be seen flying from the muzzle of the gun as shots were popped off.

The dog, Matilda, was said to be a service animal to Daniel Perez, who was a Miami-Dade firefighter and army veteran.

“He shot three times, turns around and sees that there’s a camera there, tries to cover himself in the face with a hoodie, and waited a few more minutes and shot four more times,” said Perez, outside his home in Hallandale Beach. “Again, taking pictures and videos again after the fact, a total of seven shots and walked out like nothing happened. I just hope that we catch the guy. He’s gonna do it again. He might as well did it before, because he looks like he did something like this before. He knew what he was doing.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Davie Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.