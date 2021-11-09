MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help stopping a steal.

Two robbers were caught on camera trying to break into a Miami Shores home Tuesday.

Both men tried to open the door of the house before walking away.

Both burglars are believed to be Hispanic, one wearing all black with a white hat and white shoes, and the other one was wearing a blue shirt, with red, black and white shorts and has a tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.