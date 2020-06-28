Cat’s Meow Cafe celebrates grand opening in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Cat’s Meow Cafe celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning in Biscayne Bay.

It is Miami’s first interactive cat cafe and adoption lounge.

Guests can play with the cats and adopt one on the spot while in enjoying refreshments.

Elizabeth Gallardo, owner of Cat’s Meow Cafe, said, “Our mission is essentially to foster positive relationships between humans and cats. We want folks to build that connection with their cat and take them home.”

The cafe was set to open in March, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

So far, more than 50 cats have been placed into homes.

