Catholic school teacher claims she was fired for marrying a woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents of students at a Miami Catholic school are furious after they say a first-grade teacher was fired for marrying a woman.

Teacher Jocelyn Morffi posted a photo on Facebook from her wedding over the weekend. However, a few days later, she said that decision resulted in her being terminated from her position as a first grade teacher at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School.

“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

Parents received news of her termination in a letter from the school, which read in part, “Today a difficult and necessary decision has been made regarding Ms. Jocelyn Morffi, our first grade teacher. She is no longer teaching at our school.”

According to the Archdiocese of Miami, Morffi broke her contract.

“When they sign the contract, the agreement is to follow policies, procedures and teachings of the Catholic Church. If that contract is broken, that is grounds for dismissal,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese told 7News.

Parents say they were outraged to learn about Morffi’s termination.

“They’re crucifying this teacher for her sexual preference,” said parent Cintia Cini.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s 2018,” said parent Christina Lopez. “She married her love who she wants to spend the rest of her life with, It should have nothing to do with her teaching skills.”

Parents said Morffi was loved by their children, and they believe firing her is a mistake.

“She is the Mother Theresa of teachers, she has made such a big contribution to this school,” said parent Samantha Mills.

“I truly believe that Jesus’ message is about love and compassion and this is the opposite and that’s very upsetting,” said parent Rochelle Martin.

7News tried to reach out to Ms. Morffi to see if she would fight the termination, but she has not yet responded to our request for comment.

