Catholic school teacher arrested for molesting student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale teacher has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

Sixty-four-year-old Patrick Fox Odea taught at St. Thomas Aquinas High School where the incident allegedly occurred with a student between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.

He was arrested Monday, and as of Tuesday morning, is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or other minors.

According to the police report, the incident occurred in September when Odea grabbed the 15-year-old victim while she was speaking to another student and held her before rubbing and touching her breast outside of her clothing without permission.

The Archdiocese of Miami responded to the incident saying, “The archdiocese and the school immediately responded placing Mr. Odea on administrative leave. Police were notified and they followed through with their investigation. The outcome is what you see in the news today.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.