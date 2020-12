MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Floridians are attending Christmas Eve mass virtually and in-person this year.

The Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami was one of many churches to stream the special mass live on Thursday morning.

Another mass will be held at 10 p.m. and will also be streamed online.

