Catch a glimpse of the International Space Station over South Florida

(WSVN) - Residents in South Florida will have the perfect opportunity to see the International Space Station zipping through the night sky.

According to NASA, the space station, traveling at 17,500 miles per hour, will be visible for six minutes beginning at 7:58 p.m., Thursday.

Those interested in watching should start by looking toward the southwest where it will initially appear.

The station will reach a maximum height of around 66 degrees before it disappears in the northeast.

To be sure you know what you’re looking for, NASA says it will look like an airplane or a bright star, except it’ll be moving a lot faster and won’t have flashing lights.

As you marvel at the sight, remember that there are currently six humans living there.

Weather permitting, this should be the best and longest view of the space station until at least early April.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.