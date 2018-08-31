WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters in Weston went on a different type of rescue when they came to the aid of a trapped cat.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue shared photos of Friday evening’s “purr-fect” rescue on Twitter.

#BSFR E81 rescued a trapped kitten this evening from the engine compartment of a vehicle in @CityofWeston in the 16100 block of Blatt Blvd. Kitten has been adopted. pic.twitter.com/TfCt3Enxxt — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 31, 2018

The feline was trapped in the engine of a car parked along the 16100 block of Blatt Boulevard for days. A man in his 20s heard the animal’s meow and called firefighters.

Crews were able to remove the cat without damaging the vehicle.

Crews managed to get the cat out — but this “tail” has an even happier ending. An employee at a restaurant where firefighters stopped after the rescue is expected to adopt the animal.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.