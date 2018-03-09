Cat shot in the head with dart in Palmetto Bay

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a cat was found wandering the streets of Palmetto Bay with a dart in his head.

A woman who spotted the cat used fried chicken to lure the cat into a cage. The woman took the feline to Miami-Dade Animal Services, where veterinarians treated the wound.

The cat is currently in the care of the woman who brought him in.

In the meantime, police are looking to see who injured the cat.

If you have any information on this crime of animal abuse, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

