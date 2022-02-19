MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters who responded to an apartment fire in Miami that forced a man out of his home pulled a four-legged resident to safety.

The fire happened along the 600 block of Northwest 26th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews found a two-story structure with smoke showing from a second floor apartment.

Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames within minutes.

Crews conducted a search and found a cat inside the unit.

The fire was contained in the kitchen area. The adjacent unit did not suffer damage.

The grocery store below was forced to close for the day due to water intrusion.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the man who was displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental.

