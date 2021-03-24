Cat runs away from crews who tried rescuing it from bridge over Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cat that appeared to have been stuck on a bridge’s light pole over the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale jumped up and ran away from rescue crews who attempted to save it.

The feline was photographed on top of a light pole, just before it saved itself and eluded rescuers.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue first responded to the scene at the 17th Street Causeway bridge over the Intracoastal at around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue trying to save this little guy who somehow (!) ended up 50-60 feet above the Intracoastal @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Pzo8lnACG0 — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) March 24, 2021

Aerials showed the black and white cat perched on a light pole sticking out from the bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation was called out to use a special boom truck in an attempt to reach the cat, but as soon as crews got close to the feline, it jumped up onto the bridge and ran away down 17th Street.

Soon after, the cat was spotted laying in the shade of another light pole that lines the causeway bridge.

The two westbound lanes of 17th Street were blocked off while crews worked the scene, but they have reopened.

Marine Patrol also stopped boat traffic below the bridge while crews attempted to rescue the cat, who now seems safe and on solid ground.

