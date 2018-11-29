Cat rescued after home catches fire in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out flames after a home caught fire in Plantation.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded just after 9 p.m. to the scene along Northwest Sixth Street and 67th Avenue, Wednesday.

Officials said the fire started at the back of the home, and firefighters quickly put it out.

Working fire 620 NW 67 Ave single family heavy to the rear on arrival. Fire out, no injuries. 1 cat rescued. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/zi7vDjHVlX — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) November 29, 2018

All of the residents were able to safely escape the fire.

Fire crews also rescued a cat from inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

