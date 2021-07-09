SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the families struggling after the Surfside condo collapse was given what they called a miracle on Friday: their cat was found alive.

Binx, who lived in unit 904 of the Champlain Towers South with his family, had been missing since the night of the collapse.

The black cat was found wandering around the collapse site and a good Samaritan picked him up and brought him to a rescue center in Miami Beach.

“In the middle of this sadness, we were hoping for good news either for any survivors or any pet,” said Maria Gaspari, an animal advocate and a friend of the cat’s owners. “As you may know, pets are family, and this is a miracle. I’m shaking right now.”

Binx’s discovery comes as Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed an increase in the death toll from the condo’s collapse. Friday evening, she said, it stands at 79.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number,” she said.

Crews continue to dig through debris day and night. The work is grueling and dangerous.

Officials said two first responders were taken to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Both are expected to be OK.

The recovery teams face an enormous challenge, but officials said they are making progress. In some areas, they have reached as far as the second floor.

Amid the sadness, Binx’s discovery has brought a little nugget of hope.

The furry survivor belongs to the Gonzalez family. Angela and Deven Gonzalez were seriously injured in the collapse and remain in the hospital. Edgar Gonzalez remains missing.

Gaspari said finding Binx alive was a miracle.

“That’s actually Deven’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat,” she said. “I just can’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when we received the confirmation. This is a miracle for the whole Surfside community.”

Levine Cava echoed Gaspari’s comments.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a hurting family today and provided a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” she said.

The Gonzalez family lived in unit 904, which was sheared in two during the June 24 collapse.

Binx either survived the collapse or escaped what was left before it was brought to the ground.

Kitty Campus, Operation PAW and SoBe cats have worked together to save Binx and reunite him with his family.

“It’s a little sunshine for the family,” said Gaspari. “It’s good news in the middle of all this craziness and all this sadness. It brings hope, and we need that.”

