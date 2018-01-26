Cat caught on video watching burglar raid owner’s Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar was caught on camera rummaging through a Deerfield Beach home, all while the family cat watched.

Surveillance cameras outside the house showed the burglar walking up to a parked car outside the home on Christmas Eve, around 8 p.m.

According to the victim, Michael Gomez, the burglar then entered the house through one of the front windows. “In the video, you can see the burglar open this window right here,” he said.

Cameras were rolling in the room also, but the crook was not alone. Genie the cat entered the room as the man was looking through a night stand drawer.

“He looked around and took his time, really looking for valuable items to take,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Carter. “We’re hoping that somebody recognizes him. He can be clearly seen in the video.”

The subject could be seen looking around before he used a pillow sheet to collect the stolen items. “He just walked in the house with the cat following along with him,” Gomez said. “It was so surprising. It must have been someone just walking by and saw that nobody was home and wished an early Christmas for himself.”

The victim said he is now making upgrades to the house to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re putting impact windows in, so yeah, we’re doing renovations to upgrade the house,” Gomez said.

Gomez said he’s even considering upgrading his pet. “We’ll probably get a dog and see what happens with the cat,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.