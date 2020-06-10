Casinos in Hallandale Beach to reopen on Monday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Hallandale Beach officials have announced casinos will reopen on Monday.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday that The Big Easy Casino and Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino will be able to welcome back customers on June 15.

Hallandale Beach city leaders toured The Big Easy Casino to see new health protocols in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The new measures include temperature check cameras, spaced out gaming machines and social distancing procedures for playing Poker.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will be reopening to patrons on Friday with restrictions.

