Casinos across South Florida to begin reopening

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida casinos have announced plans to reopen in the coming days.

City of Hallandale Beach officials announced casinos in the city will reopen on Monday.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday that The Big Easy Casino and Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino will be able to welcome back customers on June 15.

Hallandale Beach city leaders toured The Big Easy Casino to see new health protocols in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The new measures include temperature check cameras, spaced out gaming machines and social distancing procedures for playing Poker.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will also be reopening to patrons on Friday with restrictions.

In Miami-Dade, the Hialeah Park Racing and Casino will reopen on Friday.

Magic City Casino will also reopen Friday. However, their poker room and Jai-Alai fronton will remain closed. Their sports club has already reopened.

Miccosukee Resort and Gaming has already reopened.

Casino Miami will also reopen Friday, along with Calder Casino in Miami Gardens.

