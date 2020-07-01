Cashier loses job after allegedly being battered, subjected to gay slurs at work

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cashier is out of work after he was allegedly battered and subjected to gay slurs by at least two customers while working at a Miami Beach BurgerFi restaurant.

The fight between customers and one of the Washington Avenue’s restaurant’s employees was captured on cellphone video on June 28.

The video shows several punches being thrown, a chair being tossed across the restaurant and multiple words of hate speech yelled at 24-year-old Jaquan Walker, who was working as a cashier.

Walker said when he was trying to take their order, the men said several offensive things towards him, leading to the altercation.

“They tell me that I need to put bass in my voice,” he said. “They was saying [expletive]. They just said a whole bunch things. ‘Oh, we’re going to kill you. Oh, we’ll beat you up. You’re gay. You shouldn’t be gay. How tall are you?'”

Walker said he eventually backed away, but words were exchanged. When he later entered the dining area, he was allegedly jumped.

Miami Beach Police describe the incident on the report as an “anti-gay battery.”

“I had scars on my neck. My arm was bruised,” Walker said. “I still have pain on the side of my ribs, and I have cuts inside my mouth from them kicking me in my mouth and things.”

While enduring the physical pain, hateful verbal abuse was also administered by the alleged assailants.

The men could be seen starting to walk out, but a humiliated Walker, threw a chair as a parting gift.

“I was so mad. I was embarrassed,” Walker said.

The 24-year-old would then walk over to the nearby Miami Beach Police headquarters after the men left the restaurant, where he would file a criminal complaint.

Soon after, he learned his horrible day at work would be his last at the restaurant.

When asked how he felt to be treated as such by customers, Walker said, “It makes me feel bad. I come to work. I work. I mind my business. I don’t mess with nobody. I was a good worker. I was always there on time. It’s scary because you never know how far it can go.”

The 24-year-old added it is hard to get a job amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police are searching for at least two men involved in the battery.

If you have any information on this battery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

