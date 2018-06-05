MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in connection to a theft at a pastry shop in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject lurking after hours at Sagrado Pastry Shop and Coffee Bar along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 10th Street, April 9.

The business owner returned the next day to find more than $450 gone and three tablets missing.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.