Casey Anthony may be on trial in Orlando defamation lawsuit

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Casey Anthony may be facing a second trial but, this time, because of a former meter reader who found the toddler’s body is now asking for a jury during his defamation lawsuit.

According to WTSP, Roy Kronk is the former Orange County meter reader who found the toddler’s body. In 2011, he sued Anthony for defamation, claiming she instructed her lawyers to make false statements that implicated him in the toddler’s death.

After Anthony filed for bankruptcy in 2013, Kronk’s lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court was put on hold.

However, Kronk’s attorney Howard Marks said on Monday that he believes an Orlando jury should be allowed to hear the evidence in the civil suit.

Marks wrote in a statement, “There are disputed issues of fact that preclude summary judgment on the defamation issues, and because those issues cannot be tried by the Bankruptcy Court … (Kronk) should be allowed to return to the Orlando state court to obtain a single adjudication of all issues by jury trial, especially now that there are no remaining countervailing bankruptcy issues that would weigh against abstention.”

WTSP reports that the bankruptcy judge has not ruled on Kronk’s request.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.