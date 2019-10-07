Case of mumps confirmed at Broward middle school

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The administration of a middle school in Broward County sent children home with a notice confirming there was a case of mumps in the school.

Parents of Pioneer Middle School in Cooper City received a letter informing them that there has been a confirmed case of the mumps, Monday.

The notice did not specify whether the infected person was a student or member of staff.

The letter included signs and symptoms that parents should look for.

The letter also informed parents that any student showing these signs and symptoms would be sent home and should receive treatment.

