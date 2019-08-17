Carvalho tours Miami-Dade schools ahead of start of classes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As summer vacation comes to an end for students in Miami-Dade County, administrators at local schools are putting the finishing touches as they brace for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is spending the weekend visiting schools across the county.

On Saturday, he stopped by several schools, including Fienberg Fisher K-8 Center in Miami Beach. The school is one of several in the county to receive millions of dollars in renovations, as in influx of programs and initiatives sweep through the county’s schools.

“I’ve been going around surveying new projects, new additions, new technology advancements, new educational programs,” said Carvalho, “anything from robotics to new music programs, visual art programs, STEAM and STEM programs for all students.”

Schools in Miami-Dade are also updating security measures to be in compliance with the state, like putting at least one officer at every campus in the county.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.