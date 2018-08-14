MIAMI (WSVN) - As students in Miami-Dade County prepare to head back to class, the county’s school superintendent shared his vision for the upcoming year.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho delivered his 2018-19 opening of schools address at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House in Miami, Tuesday.

Carvalho touted upcoming programs and reassured parents the district is doing everything possible to keep students safe in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“Parents ought to brace themselves, number one, for a great deal of innovation: new school programs, anything from virtual reality to robotics to performing arts, a great deal of additional security features,” he said, “whether they are physical improvements or the presence of reassuring police officers designated into every single school in partnership with the county.”

Classes in Miami-Dade County begin next Monday.

This year, all schools will offer free breakfast to every student.

