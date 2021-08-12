(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said district leaders are expected to make a decision on masks next week.

He said they will follow the science regardless of Florida Gov. DeSantis’ threats to cut his and school members’ paychecks if they enforce mask mandates.

“My position is one that takes into account the health and wellbeing, the welfare of students and those who we will be asking to go teach them come August 23,” Carvalho said.

“Our view is, of course, that we believe this is a decision for the parent to make, just given the uncertainty about what it means, particularly, for a lot of the young kids to be in that,” DeSantis said.

Teachers in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties started preparing for the first day of school, Wednesday.

Students in Broward start school next week while Miami-Dade will start the following week.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.