OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - More storms on Tuesday have brought more rain to South Florida, leaving some drivers in Oakland Park stuck due to flooded roadways.

Inches of floodwater could be seen near the intersection of Northeast Sixth Avenue and Prospect Road, Tuesday afternoon.

A Mercedes-Benz seen near the intersection was seen stalled due to the floodwater. Another driver said floodwater went into the interior of his car, and he called family members to help him get the car out of the standing water.

A flash flood warning has been issued for most of northern Miami-Dade County until 6 p.m. That area has been soaked with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully and avoid driving through flooded roads to prevent their cars from stalling out.

