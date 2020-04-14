Cars line up hours ahead of food distribution event at Sherbondy Park in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Struggling South Floridians continue to receive much needed groceries for their families during the coronavirus crisis.

New food distribution sites continue to pop up across South Florida to be a helping hand to those in need.

A drive-thru food distribution will be held outside Sherbondy Park, located at 380 Bahman Avenue, in Opa-Locka at 9 a.m., Tuesday.

The line started forming outside of the park as early as 4 a.m.

People lining up said they want to make sure their spot was secured to ensure they receive the goods they need.

Police could be seen helping drivers park on a street off Sharazad Boulevard where they will wait for the event to begin.

