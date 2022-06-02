CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police found a handgun in a crashed vehicle, and cars and homes were struck by bullets in a gated townhome community in Coral Springs.

The car was found after police responded to reports of a crash near the MAA Coral Springs apartments, along the 8800 block of Ramblewood Drive, early Thursday morning.

Calls for help went out at around 2 a.m.

“Many, many calls in reference to 8855 Ramblewood Drive. Caller advised that they are hearing six or seven gunshots occurring just now,” said a 911 dispatcher. “Juveniles are the suspects at this time.”

Investigators said shots were fired in the parking lot inside the complex.

An area resident said he woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“There were multiple gunshots, two different rounds, maybe the first one was about 10 to 12, and the second one was, maybe, half a dozen,” said the man, who was not identified.

Moments later, he realized just how close to his apartment guns were discharged.

“I have a bullet hole inside my bedroom window,” he said.

A 30-year-old resident, who identified herself as Clarissa, said she also heard gunshots.

“I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,'” she said.​

When officers responded to the scene, they found a Nissan sedan that had crashed into a parked car. The people inside the Nissan were gone.

7News cameras captured police confiscating a handgun.

Investigators said the firearm was found in the front seat of the Nissan. Officers also recovered several shell casings scattered in the area.

A first responder contacted a 911 dispatcher about the incident.

“Do we have anybody calling in saying that they were a victim of a shooting right now, anybody that needs [emergency medical services]?” asked the first responder.

“No one is saying that they need EMS, but we are getting several apartments that have bullets through their windows,” said the dispatcher.

Pictures captured multiple bullet holes in windows and vehicles.

At least five vehicles were struck.

Clarissa showed 7News her Lexus’ shattered driver’s side window.

You see where the bullet hole is? I actually sit in my car all the time, and if I was just to get out of my car, I would have been shot,” she said. “There’s a bullet inside of my car.”

Fortunately, police said, no one was injured.

“I know the neighbors are pretty scared. I mean, everyone was out at 2 or 3 in the morning and couldn’t believe what was going on,” said the male area resident. “It was a shame. It was a shame all around.”

The neighbor said the gate for the community has not been working and believes that is part of what led to the incident.

Clarissa said she’s thankful the situation wasn’t worse.

“I just care that everybody was OK and my house was OK,” she said. “The car, that’s something that is easily fixed, as long as nobody was outside and they didn’t get hurt.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting Coral Springs Police with the investigation. As of Thursday night, they have not made an arrest.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.