SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several cars caught fire in a grassy area in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the multi-vehicle blaze along Southwest 116th Terrace and 142nd Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find one vehicle completely engulfed. The fire had also spread to several others.

Cellphone video captured crews as they put out the flames.

No one was injured.

