HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several cars have caught fire in front of a Hialeah home.

Plumes of smoke and flames billowed from the home’s driveway on LeJeune Road and 17th Street, Wednesday.

Once fire rescue arrived, they evacuated people from the house and put out the flames.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

