Cars broken into, gun stolen outside fire station in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Miami Beach could be seen cleaning up after their vehicles were broken into while they were on duty.

The break-in happened overnight outside Fire Station 4 on 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive.

The burglar or burglars stole personal items from inside the vehicles, including a gun, investigators said.

7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police detectives taking pictures and dusting for fingerprints that the crooks may have left behind.

Because the fire station sits at an intersection, the firefighters park on an open street, and the overnight break-in was not the first time people have taken advantage of them.

Outside the same fire house in 2017, thieves targeted 10 cars overnight and stole four guns from inside the vehicles.

Some firefighters told 7News that Miami Beach installed security cameras after the 2017 incident and parked a police officer in front of the station.

However, the cameras do not work, and the police presence has long gone, the firefighters said.

7News has reached out to Miami Beach City Hall to see what could be done to make the area more secure for the firefighters. City officials declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.