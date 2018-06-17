Carrie Brazer Center for Autism hosts Summer Splash event in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism celebrated summer with a Summer Splash bash for kids and adults on the autism spectrum.

Children and parents got to enjoy a giant water slide, a bounce house, free popcorn and cotton candy, Saturday.

The family-friendly event also served as an open house for the center’s new campus off the Palmetto and Sunset Drive.

“It’s very important to have an all-inclusive campus. Children that are autism spectrum or ADD or just mild learning disabilities can act as role models for each other,” said owner Carrie Brazer. “We practice a lot of inclusion type techniques, such as going on field trips and socializing with other kids in the community. We have a lot of role models that come to our summer camp and are in our school.”

The center will be holding other free events throughout the summer.

