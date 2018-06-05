Carport at NE Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be treated for smoke inhalation after the carport of a duplex in Northeast Miami-Dade caught on fire.

The main fire was caused by a car parked under the carport of the duplex along Northeast 118th Street and 13th Avenue, around 10:45 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found thick black smoke coming from the carport area.

The fire had spread to the house and left some damage.

One person inside the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.