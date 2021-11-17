MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Carol City Middle School has been put on lockdown after shots were fired in the area.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where detectives could be seen near a red Dodge Charger with its driver’s side door open.

Authorities reportedly stopped the vehicle and took several occupants into protective custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Carol City Middle School has been put on lockdown as a precaution as police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.