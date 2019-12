MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A small fire disrupted classes and led to an evacuation at a South Florida school.

The incident happened at Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a trash can.

All the students were forced out for a short time and were eventually allowed back inside.

