Carnival Victory returns home without missing crew member

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Carnival Cruise ship returned to Miami without a crew member who fell overboard near Cuba.

Coast Guard officials said a 37-year-old employee of the ship fell overboard around 25 nautical miles northwest of Cuba on Thursday.

A passenger snapped a photo showing a life boat in the distance looking for the crew member.

The ship pulled back into port on Friday morning, but officials said they have not been able to locate the man.

The ship was on the last leg of the cruise when the incident occurred.

