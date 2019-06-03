Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution as part of plea deal with DOJ

MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with Department of Justice prosecutors in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.

A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material into the waters of the Bahamas and other destinations.

Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws.

7News cameras captured members of Carnival’s leadership team and the company’s subsidiaries, including Chairman Micky Arison, arriving in court at around 2 p.m.

A Carnival spokesperson released a statement that reads in part, “Today the Court approved our agreement with the Department of Justice – setting forth new initiatives, improved procedures, additional training and significant investments to ensure we have the strongest and most sustainable environmental compliance program possible.”

The company was on probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily wastes from its Princess Cruise Lines ships. That included a $40 million fine.

Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.

Carnival executives are scheduled to appear in court again sometime in July.

