MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Lines has stepped up screenings against COVID-19.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

Vaccinated guests will also be expected to mask up while indoors.

The company said the change is a direct result of the rising fear of the delta variant.

