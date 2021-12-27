PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Carnival Freedom and the Odyssey of the Seas, two cruise ships with Florida ties that recently reported cases of COVID-19 on board, returned to port this weekend.

7News cameras captured the Carnival Freedom docked at PortMiami, Sunday afternoon.

A passenger said there was confusion on board regarding the outbreak.

“They kept saying it was logistics. We didn’t find out until later on,” she said.

The Freedom was denied entry at two scheduled port during its voyage.

“They would never disclose how many [cases],” said the passenger.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed several positive cases but dod not specify a number.

“They did everything they could to go out of their way to make sure we still had a fun trip,” said a passenger.

It was a similar story at Port Everglades, where Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas returned with 55 confirmed coronavirus cases. It was the third Florida-based cruise ship with COVID cases over the past week.

“We’ve had all of our shots and our booster shots, so we were pretty confident that we were going to be OK,” said a passenger.

Others said this is sadly the reality of cruising during a pandemic.

They’re doing everyhting that they can do, and they did a fabulous job,” said a passenger.

Crew members on both ships who tested positive will remain isolated on board. Returning out-of-town passengers who tested positive are required to quarantine at a nearby hotel.

