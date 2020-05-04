Carnival Cruise Line to resume partial service beginning Aug. 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to phase in service beginning in August.

The company announced that beginning Aug. 1, they would resume cruises on the following ships:

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.

All other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be cancelled through Aug. 31. The company has also cancelled all Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle, the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on Sept. 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on Oct. 6.

Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund. Booked guests will be able to make their selection online.

Carnival has not yet announced any social distancing changes that will be made for the cruises. However, they said they will “engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve.”

