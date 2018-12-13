Carnival announces first-ever roller coaster at sea on upcoming cruise ship

MIAMI (WSVN) - You can golf, rock climb and ride ziplines on cruise ships. Now Carnival is upping the ante as it announces the first-ever “roller coaster at sea.”

Carnival says the thrill ride, called “BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster” will make its debut in 2020 aboard the upcoming Mardi Gras cruise ship.

The electric roller coaster reaches speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour, going along almost 800 feet of tracks on top of the ship and culminating with a high-speed turn around Carnival’s recognizable funnel.

Two people at a time will be able to ride in a motorcycle-like vehicle, and Carnival says guests will be able to choose their own speed on the coaster.

The cruise ship will be based in Port Canaveral and will take its maiden voyage in 2020, though an official date has not yet been announced.

Soar over the ocean on BOLT™️, the first ever roller coaster 🎢 at sea. We're taking innovation to new heights on Mardi Gras 🛳! Strap in cruisers, 2020 is gearing up to be the ride of a lifetime! #ChooseFun #CarnivalMardiGras pic.twitter.com/p86zUgQH6c — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 13, 2018

