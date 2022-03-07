CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval on the Mile in Coral Gables has come to an end.

The event brought together artists and performers for a weekend of fun.

Those attending the event were able to enjoy the festivities that brought cultural immersion to Miracle Mile.

The award-winning festival featured musical performances from Jenny and the Mexicats, Tony Succar, Pedrito Martinez, Ed Calle, Pitizon and many more.

Children were able to take part in interactive games, plus arts and crafts.

