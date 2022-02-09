MIAMI (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s biggest events is making a comeback.

After a pandemic pause in 2020, Carnaval Miami is back and set to be better than ever.

“It’s what makes us who we are and what makes Miami what it is,” said Alex Perez, president, Kiwanis of Little Havana.

Showcasing the best of art, music, fashion, food and sports through a series of events, Carnaval attracts an average of one million attendees each year, including Carnaval on the Mile.

The well known Calle Ocho Music Festival happens right along Eighth Street in Little Havana.

You’ll also see Grammy Award winning music artist Yotuel Romero.

This year’s Carnaval Miami official poster has been revealed and features the work of Cuban Artist Laura Chirino.

“It’s such an honor. I’m thrilled, my emotions are all over the place. This is something that I’ve been working for a very long time. Being able to be the Artist of the Year, I have no words. It’s definitely a dream come true,” said Chirino.

It’s the volunteers of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana who make it all possible.

“The countless numbers of volunteer hours that our members basically contribute to this very needy neighborhood,” said Perez.

This year, the organization is launching its first community educational partnership.

“Mater Kiwanis is going to be a kindergarten to fifth grade elementary public charter school in the Little Havana area,” said Irene Hernandez, Principal of Mater Academy Kiwanis Charter School.

Of course, you can’t have Miami Carnaval without crowning the official Carnaval Queen to kick it off.

“Come and see us at Carnaval Miami. It’s gonna be a great time,” said the 2022 Miss Carnaval Queen contestants.

