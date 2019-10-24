Carjacking suspect in custody after jumping into Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took an alleged carjacking subject into custody after they say he jumped into the Miami River to evade them.

City of Miami Police officers could be seen searching the area near Northwest 27th Avenue and North River Drive, Wednesday night.

#Miami Police are now using a megaphone in their search for a suspected carjacker near the #Miami River. Large scene in the area of a mobile home community after the wanted man swam away from cops. @wsvn #7News is live after the game. #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/8Y17jg0wXa — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 24, 2019

According to police, the subject bailed out of a car and jumped into the Miami River.

7News cameras captured police helicopters circling the area.

Cameras also showed K-9 units searching for several hours for the subject in the area of a mobile home community.

Officials said the subject eventually got out of the water.

The scene cleared just before 1 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.