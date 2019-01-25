Carjacking subject flees after police pursuit ends in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in an effort to catch a carjacking subject after a police pursuit came to an end in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police swarmed a vehicle after the driver bailed out in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Sixth Street, Friday afternoon.

Deputies and officers set up a perimeter in the area.

One person was detained for questioning.

However, it’s unclear what, if any, relation they have to the carjacking.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

