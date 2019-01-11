Carjacking driver surrenders after crashing car during police chase in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of stealing a car from a Dadeland valet has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into a parked car in Miami.

The man allegedly stole the gray Nissan SUV from the valet section of Dadeland Mall, late Friday morning.

After City of Miami police spotted the suspect vehicle near downtown Miami, just after noon, they confronted him with guns drawn, but he refused to stop.

The chase ended in the area of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest First Street when the driver crashed into a parked car.

Myra Foster, the carjacking victim, said, “I go for Downtown, you know when I’m coming, I saw the car, I saw the police. What happened? The car is damaged.”

The suspect exited the vehicle with his hands above his head before officers took him into custody.

