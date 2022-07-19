MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The search continues for a car thief after a police chase ended with a bailout in Miramar.

Police said an Uber driver was carjacked in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 14th Court, Tuesday morning.

The driver was struck and forced out of the car.

Miramar Police set up a perimeter outside of a white vehicle around Southwest 24th Street and 61st Avenue where the car was found abandoned.

Police do not take anyone into custody.

