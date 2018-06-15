Carjacker crashes into Martin County deputy during cross-county chase

GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — A carjacker took officials on a cross-county chase which ended in a head-on crash and sent a deputy to the hospital.

According to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, a man identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Carmenate fired several shots and stole a car in Palm Beach County, Friday afternoon.

Aerial video showed the accused carjacker as he tried to evade a Martin County Sheriff deputy by swerving off the roadway.

However, deputies waited along the shoulder and after a brief pause, the chase continued.

The driver, who was allegedly armed, eventually lost control of the vehicle and rolled over spike strips before slamming into a detective’s car on a side road.

Carmenate was then taken into custody.

Surveillance video images showed Carmenate as he bought a few items prior to the chase at Ed’s Food & Deli along Lake Worth Road in Greenacres.

The deputy who was involved in the wreck was airlifted to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.