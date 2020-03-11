Caribbean Princess cruise ship to return to Port Everglades after crew members test negative for COVID-19

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruise ship that was thrown off its course by the novel coronavirus has been cleared to dock after two crew members tested negative for the virus.

The Caribbean Princess is expected to return to South Florida, Wednesday morning.

The ship was on a 10-day cruise to the Panama Canal when a no sail order was issued.

Sunday night, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention ordered two crew members to be tested for COVID-19 after learning that they had transferred from the Grand Princess in California.

The Grand Princess was held off the coast for days before finally pulling into the Port of Oakland. Tests revealed that 21 people aboard had come down with the virus.

As for passengers of the Caribbean Princess, they are set to arrive in a county that is currently under a state of emergency. Broward officials announced the state of emergency Tuesday after a fourth case was confirmed in the county.

“Why is that important to us?” said Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry. “It opens up resources from the state.”

These resources include cleaning supplies from the state that are used at the port, government buildings and polling locations.

Three of the four patients were linked to a company known as Metro Cruise Services, which was subcontracted by the cruise line. A port spokesperson said the Princess cruise line was the only one that used the company and has since changed to a different contractor.

Anthony Newman, the president of Metro Cruise Services, released a statement that read in part: “We were unaware that any of our part-time employees were sick until we were notified by the authorities. We then immediately notified all of our Port Everglades employees that one of their associates had tested positive and advised them that, if they have any symptoms, they should seek medical assistance and not report to work.”

The Florida Department of Health advises anyone who has been through the port and are exhibiting symptoms to be tested.

If you need to reach out the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, the number is 954-467-4700, or you can reach out to your own healthcare provider.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.