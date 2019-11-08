Cargo vessel removed after running aground in Miami Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a cargo ship one day after it ran aground in Miami Beach.

The incident occurred north of Fisher Island at approximately 5 p.m., Thursday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 203-foot Panamanian-flagged vessel lost power before running aground and hitting a dock.

Two tug boats removed the ship at around 7 a.m., Friday.

The @USCG is responding to an aground 203-foot cargo vessel north of Fishers Island. For more information https://t.co/HEXDWh9vAt pic.twitter.com/xhIcktvujA — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 8, 2019

There were no injuries reported.

The dock sustained extensive damage. Cameras captured concrete and debris at the scene.

Officials said the ship did not cause any hazards or pollution.

